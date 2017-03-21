Sheboygan council votes to reject immigration measure

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Sheboygan’s City Hall Monday night before the Common Council voted to defeat a resolution that would have tightened Sheboygan’s immigration enforcement.

District 4 Alderman Job Hou-Seye, who drafted the measure, said he wanted to make sure Sheboygan wasn’t mistaken as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.

The measure would have authorized police to obey and follow federal law in detaining illegal aliens and transfer them to the custody of US Homeland Security.

Sheboygan Police chief Chris Domagalski said right now the federal government has the capacity to detain about 30,000 illegal immigrants, and there are about 12 million in the country. He said he could call ICE right now, and they wouldn’t come.

After about 45 minutes worth of discussion, the council voted overwhelmingly – 14 to 1 – to defeat the resolution.