Snell leads Bucks to road victory over Charlotte

Tony Snell scored a career-high 26 points and the Milwaukee Bucks shot 72% from the field in the first half, pulling out a 118-108 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night.

It’s the 12th win in the last 15 games for the Bucks (38-36), who remain tied with Atlanta for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Snell hit 10 of 14 field goals, including four of his eight three-point attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Bucks scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 72-50 at halftime. They finished the game shooting 62.2% from the field and were 14 of 30 from three-point range.

The Hornets (33-41) fell three games out of the eighth position in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. Former Badgers standout Frank Kaminsky had 20 points off the bench for Charlotte.

The Bucks are in Boston to face the Celtics tonight. Boston moved into the top spot in the Eastern Conference with Cleveland’s loss at San Antonio on Monday. It’s the first time the Celtics have had the conference’s best record since the end of the 2007-’08 season. The Celtics have won four straight and seven of their last eight.