Speaker Vos says ACA repeal will not change Wisconsin budget work

State lawmakers will keep working on Wisconsin’s budget without worrying about the possible impact a repeal of the Affordable Care Act could have on state finances.

U.S. House Republicans on Monday introduced their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare which, if adopted, could change federal funding to the state. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) says it will not be a factor though, as they work on the next state budget.

“From everything that I have heard it sounds like it will not have a direct impact on our next budget,” Vos told reporters on Tuesday. “We are proceeding as if it will not, only because we have no idea when the Congress will actually reach agreement to get a bill that can be signed by the president.”

Vos said his concern is whether states receive block grant or per capita funding for Medicaid. The Rochester Republican said a per capita model would not penalize states like Wisconsin, which did not take money to expand Medicaid programs.

The House GOP legislation would currently give funding to states through block grants.