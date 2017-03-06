State Democratic Party chair will face challengers

The chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will face challenges from at least two people, when she seeks re-election at the party’s state convention this summer.

Madison attorney Eric Finch announced last week that he plans to seek the chairmanship, citing what he calls the “failure of the democratic establishment insiders in our state.” Finch argued party leaders have failed to take the actions needed to deal with the changes to public union collective bargaining Governor Scott Walker and Republicans carried out in 2011.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy also recently announced plans to run against current DPW chair Martha Laning. Kennedy is a former president of the American Federation of Teachers – Wisconsin.

The DPW state convention will be held in early June in Middleton.