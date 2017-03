Day 1 Boys Quarterfinals

Waukesha 2, Arrowhead 1

Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Waukesha vs. Sun Prairie 5 p.m.

Hudson vs. Wausau West 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Girls Semifinals

Hayward Co-op (19-5-2) vs. Green Bay East Co-op (21-3-3) 11 a.m.

D.C. Everest Co-op (20-4-1) vs. Sun Prairie Co-op (20-3-4) 1:15 p.m.