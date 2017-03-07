State veterans home fails to meet three federal standards

More problems have been uncovered at the state veterans’ nursing home at King in Waupaca County. A VA inspection in January, requested by U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin, found that the home did not meet three of 158 federal standards — including the failure to protect residents from abuses, after one resident fell from a bed and fractured a skull.

According to the Madison Capital Times, the VA also found that the home did not update the resident’s plan for care after the fall — and it did not reveal safety inspections for elevators. Baldwin got involved after King was given federal citations last December.