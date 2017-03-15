Students bring handgun and ammo to Manitowoc middle school

Two students at a Manitowoc middle school face charges for alledgedly bring a handgun and ammunition to Wilson Junior High on Tuesday. Police Captain Larry Zimney said one of the 14 year-old students had a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his backpack “It appers that student wanted protection from another group that he felt threatened by.”

Officers found ammuntion in the second students backpack. The school resource officer was alerted to the situation by other students.

“That’s exactly what we want students to do, to care about one another,” Zimney said. “It could have stopped a very tragic situation.”

“We don’t have students typically bringing weapons to school,” said Manitiwoc Superintendent Mark Holzman. “We’re confident that moving forward, this is a safe place for you to send your kids, and this is a safe place for our kids.”

The students were taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.

WOMT