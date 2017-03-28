Superior mayor Bruce Hagen diagnosed with terminal illness

Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen says that he was recently diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal lung disease.

News partner CBS-3 reports that Hagen was diagnosed about 8 weeks ago. The disease causes scarring of lung tissue and a worsening shortness of breath.

Those diagnosed with the disease typically live about three to five years.

Hagen resigned from office last November but was then named interim mayor pending an election to complete the rest of his term, which expires in 2019.

Jim Paine, vice chairman of the Douglas County Board, and Superior City Councilor Brent Fennessey are on the ballot for the seat on April 4.

