Ticket prices on the rise in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers season ticket holders will have to dig a little deeper again this season. The Packers announced they are increasing ticket prices by $7 across the board.

This is the eighth straight season the prices have gone up at Lambeau Field.

Packers President and CEO mark Murphy said the team wants to keep prices in the middle of the NFL.

For Green Package holders with six regular-season games and one preseason, it means an increase of $49 per seat for the season. For Gold Package buyers with two regular-season games and one preseason, the total will be $21 for the season.