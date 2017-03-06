Two arrested in Fox Cities Diaper Bank theft

Fox Crossing police have two men in custody for stealing about 100,000 diapers from the Fox Cities Diaper Bank.

Officer Jason Weber says investigators uncovered other information, and it’s a bigger case than they anticipated. The diapers went missing sometime over a six-week period. They were in a warehouse in Fox Crossing.

Weber says they were able to recover some of the diapers, but not all of them. He plans to release more details on the case later.

The United Way runs the diaper program for needy families. Spokeswoman Nanci Micke says they’re partnering with Valley Packaging to use a more secure warehouse.

After the theft was announced last week, Kimberly-Clark and Amazon each donated 100,000 diapers to the diaper bank.

WHBY