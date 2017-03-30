Unemployment rate up in most Wisconsin metro areas

Unemployment rates in Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas were up in February.

The Department of Workforce Development says the actual unadjusted jobless rates for February ranged from 5.4 percent in the Racine area to 3.3 percent in Madison.

Eau Claire’s rate held steady at 4.4 percent. The state’s other metro areas reported higher jobless rates compared to January, although all 12 had lower unemployment than February of last year.

All but one of the state’s 72 counties saw their unadjusted jobless rates hold steady or drop from one year ago. Rusk County was the only one reporting an increase of – up just one-tenth of a percent.