Walker appoints two new UW regents

Governor Scott Walker has named two new members to serve on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Walker on Wednesday announced that he’s appointing Mike Jones and Bob Atwell as citizen members of the board. Jones is an attorney with the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich, and previously worked at Miller Coors for 30 years. Atwell is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicolet Bankshares.

“We look forward to the leadership of Mike and Bob and thank them for their willingness to serve in this capacity,” Walker said in a statement. “Their diverse experience and expertise will be valuable additions to the UW System Board of Regents.”

If confirmed by the state Senate, both will serve seven year terms.