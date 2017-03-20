Walker reacts to Comey revelations

Director James Comey has confirmed that FBI is investigating whether there was coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, while that country was interfering in the presidential election. Comey also had “no information” to support claims by President Donald Trump that he was wiretapped on the orders of predecessor Barack Obama.

During a stop in Beloit on Monday, Governor Scott Walker was asked whether or not he’s concerned about Comey’s revelation on the possible coordination with Moscow during the presidential election.

“I hope they’re looking into that as the Congress, about the issue of the campaign, as well as the issue of, the allegation at least made about wiretapping by the previous administration or any of the other things related to that. Each of those are pretty serious accusations,” Walker said.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have no information to support” President Trump’s claims that the Obama administration had tapped Trump’s offices during the campaign, Comey told the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. They day after the the president first made the allegations, Comey requested that the U.S. Justice Department rebuke the claims, which the president made on Twitter.

“I’m not accusing, I’m just saying that to me those are all things that they should be looking into,” Walker said. “I’m not privy to any of that information, so I don’t get any more in regards to that then you all get in the media, so I can’t speculate as to who’s right or wrong on that. But I’ll be watching just like everybody else.”

Comey’s statement to the House committee follows last week’s statement by the Senate Intelligence Committee, that it had found “no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance.”