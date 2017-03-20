Walker says House GOP moving in ‘right direction’ on health care bill (AUDIO)

Governor Scott Walker says U.S. House Republicans are moving in the right direction with their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The plan has faced criticism from many Republicans, while Walker has also been cautious about supporting the bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News on Sunday that changes are in the works, with amendments possible that could boost tax cuts for lower income Americans and seniors.

While Walker would not say during a stop in Madison Monday whether those changes were enough to win his backing, he said it is important for the House GOP to move forward and make improvements. “We’ll look at the total part of it, but I think they’re moving in the right direction,” the governor said.

AUDIO: Gov. Walker comments on possible changes to Obamacare repeal (1:03)

Walker said he still believes the last thing Congress can afford to do is nothing at all though. “Doing nothing will be a big mistake, not just here but across the country,” he said.