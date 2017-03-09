Walker says Trump wiretap claims should be investigated

While Governor Scott Walker says he does not have enough information to know whether President Donald Trump’s phones were tapped during the campaign, he would support an investigation.

“I think those are things that are appropriate both for the Congress to look into and for the Department of Justice,” Walker said.

Trump has said President Obama’s administration ordered a wiretap of the phones at Trump Tower during the campaign, but has so far provided no evidence to support the claim. Walker said those are “serious accusations.”