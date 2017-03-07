Whitefish Bay Jewish Center receives third bomb threat

For the third time since the end of January, the Milwaukee area’s Jewish Community Center was closed Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The Harry and Rose Samson Family center in Whitefish Bay received an email threat around 7 a.m., and after a check of the facility, it reopened about nine.

Last week, former investigative reporter Juan Thompson was arrested for making threats to Jewish institutions, but officials say he was not responsible for the vast majority of the more than 100 threats made to US Jewish centers since the start of the year.