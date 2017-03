WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament tips off today

The WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament tips off at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Following is the schedule for the tournament.

Thursday

Division 3 semifinals

Bloomer (22-4) vs. Greendale Martin Luther (25-1) 1:35 p.m.

Wrightstown (23-3) vs. Madison Edgewood (23-3) 3:15 p.m.

Division 4 semifinals

Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1) 6:35 p.m.

Shiocton (16-8) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (26-0) 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Division 5 semifinals

Clayton (27-0) vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-4) 9:05 a.m.

Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3) 10:45 a.m.

Division 2 semifinals

Hortonville (20-5) vs. Cudahy (19-7) 1:35 p.m.

Beaver Dam (26-0) vs. Monroe (21-3) 3:15 p.m.

Division 1 semifinals

Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0) 6:35 p.m.

De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3) 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

Division 5 Championship 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship 12:45 p.m.

Division 3 Championship 2:30 p.m.

Division 2 Championship 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship 8:15 p.m.