Wilson leaving Marquette

Redshirt junior guard Duane Wilson has announced that he is leaving the Marquette men’s basketball program and will conclude his final season of eligibility at another school.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is on track to graduate this May and would be immediately eligible to play in the 2017-18 season. Wilson redshirted in 2013-14 after suffering a preseason injury.

Wilson appeared in 30 games for the Golden Eagles during the 2016-17 season, earning seven starts and averaged 16.4 minutes per game He averaged 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds a game. Wilson started 51 of 95 games played at Marquette.

Wilson is looking for more playing time and wants to play point guard. He recognized that wasn’t going to happen with freshman Markus Howard and redshirt junior Andrew Rowsey playing that position.

Wilson has hopes of playing professionally and feels he needs to not only get more playing time, but he needs that time to come at the point guard position to make that a reality.