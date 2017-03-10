Wisconsin communities getting state help to replace lead water lines

Racine, Clintonville, and Florence will get help from the state Department of Natural Resources to replace lead water lines that go into homes and other buildings.

Racine is completing its own upgrades to its water system, and $500,000 in state funds will replace about 200 private lines with excess lead — and homeowners are getting rebates of up to $2,500 from what they pay for the work.

In Clintonville, $310,000 will help replace 140 private lines with up to $2,000 in home aid.

The town of Florence in far northeast Wisconsin is getting $325,000 to fix almost 160 lead lines that serve homes, two schools, and two child care centers. The work is being done at the same time the Florence water system is getting rehabbed with USDA funds.

Governor Scott Walker’s office announced the grants Friday morning.