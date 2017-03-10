Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind rules out run for governor

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind has decided against a run for governor next year.

The La Crosse Democrat said in a statement Friday that he’s been encouraged to run by many people during his travels around the state. “I am extremely humbled and appreciative of their trust, confidence, and support. However, after much consideration and consultation with my family, I’ve decided that I will not run,” he said.

“Given what is happening in Congress now, I believe representing Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District requires my undivided attention to ensure policies are not enacted that will harm Wisconsinites back home,” Kind said, indicating that he plans to seek another term in the U.S. House of Representative.

While current Republican Governor Scott Walker has not officially announced yet, he has indicated he will likely seek a third term.

In a statement, Walker campaign spokesman Joe Fadness said he was not surprised by Kind’s decision not to enter the race. “With the lowest unemployment rate since 2001, more people working than ever before, and a bright economic outlook for Wisconsin families, it’s not surprising that Democrats are thinking twice about running against Governor Walker’s strong record of results and reform.”

The Democratic field in the race for governor is currently wide open, with no declared candidates stepping up yet to run in 2018. Former state Senator Tim Cullen told the Associated Press this week that he plans to make an announcement about his intentions by the end of April.