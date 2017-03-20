Wisconsin gets ‘B’ on lead service line disclosure

Wisconsin received a grade of “B” in a new national report assessing lead pipe disclosure policies in the states.

The Environmental Defense Fund report found that Wisconsin is among five states and the District of Columbia which require mandatory disclosure of what kind of pipe material the service line is made of, or disclosure of lead pipes if the seller determines conditions are unsafe.

The Environmental Defense Fund graded the housing disclosure policies of all states and D.C. according to their ability to help home buyers make informed decisions about lead service lines before they sign a sales contract. Illinois and Michgan also scored “B,” Iowa got a “C’ and Minnesota a “D.”