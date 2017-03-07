Wisconsin to participate in 2017 Hall of Fame Classic

The Wisconsin Badgers will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to take part in the Hall of Fame Classic next season. The Badgers will be joined in the field by Baylor, Creighton and UCLA on Nov. 20-21 at the Sprint Center.

The semifinal rounds of the tournament will be held on Monday, Nov. 20. The finals will take place the following day, beginning with the consolation game, followed by the championship game. All four games will air on an ESPN network.

The complete bracket, including matchups and TV times for the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic will be announced at a later date.