For the second straight season, the Milwaukee Admirals were swept in the first round of the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs by the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Admirals lost 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night.

That’s 11 straight losses in the playoffs for the Admirals, who now have just one win in their last 16 playoff games. They haven’t reached the second round since 2011.

Grand Rapids forced overtime when Matt Lorito scored with 3:38 left in regulation.