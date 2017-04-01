Anderson’s strong outing leads Brewers past White Sox

Chase Anderson capped off a solid spring with five-innings of one-hit, shutout ball to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 exhibition win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Miller Park.

Anderson allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts, seeing his spring ERA drop to 2.79 in six starts. He finished 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 31 games (30 starts) last season, but he went 6-1 with a 2.56 ERA over his final 12 starts.

Tyler Cravy, Rob Scahill and Jacob Barnes combined to allow just one hit over three shutout innings in relief.

Travis Shaw, hitting in the cleanup spot, had a RBI single and a home run for the Brewers. The long ball was the fifth of the spring for Shaw.

The White Sox scored both of their runs in the 9th inning off of Carlos Torres, who allowed a walk and two hits.

Jimmy Nelson will pitch for the Brewers this afternoon (1:10 p.m.) in their final exhibition against the White Sox.

The Brewers will open the regular season on Monday against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.