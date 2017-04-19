Badgers to host 2018 Cross Country Championships

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the University of Wisconsin will serve as host for the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship.

The Thomas Zimmer Championship Course, located on the west side of Madison adjacent to University Ridge Golf Course, has seen its share of high-caliber races since it opened in the fall of 2009. UW has hosted the last five NCAA Great Lakes Regionals, the 2010 Big Ten Cross Country Championship and the annual Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the premier regular-season meet in the nation.

It marks the first time since 1978 that Wisconsin will host the national cross country meet as the school hosted the men’s cross country championship at Yahara Hills Golf Course. In addition, the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship marks the first time since the 1998 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship that the university has hosted a national championship in Madison.