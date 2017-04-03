Big month of march lands Bucks monthly honors

After the Milwaukee Bucks won an NBA-best 14 games (14-4) in the month of March, the NBA has rewarded them with a pair of monthly honors.

The NBA named head coach Jason Kidd the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Kidd is the sixth head coach in franchise history to win the Coach of the Month award and the first since Scott Skiles in February of 2010.

The Player of the Month award is the first of Antetokounmpo’s career and the first for a Bucks player since Michael Redd won the award in January of 2004. Antetokounmpo joins Redd, Terry Cummings and Sidney Moncrief as the only four bucks players to be named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Antetokounmpo averaged 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game during the month. He posted 20+ point games 13 times in March, while scoring over 30 points three times and recording five double-doubles.

The Bucks had the Eastern Conference’s top winning percentage (.778) during the month. Their 14 wins in March were the most the team has had in a month since February of 1971 when Milwaukee went 16-2.

The Bucks started March 26-30 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings and finished March a season-high four games over .500 at 40-36 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.