Brewers can’t take advantage of Anderson’s solid performance

The Milwaukee Brewers got six strong innings from starter Chase Anderson on Thursday but fell to the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in the series finale at Miller Park.

The Rockies grabbed the lead in the third inning on a solo home run from former Brewer mark Reynolds. It stayed that way until the 7th when Brewers outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered to right-center to tie the game 1-1.

Colorado took the lead again in the 9th inning when Nolan Arenado took a 0-2 pitch from Neftali Feliz and sent it over the wall in left-center field, breaking the tie and sending the Rockies to victory.

The Brewers lost centerfielder Keon Broxton in the second inning after he was beaned by Antonio Senzatela, who was making his major league debut.

Broxton was hit near his face, but the damage was minimal because of a protective face flap that he began using in spring training. Broxton suffered a small nasal fracture and is considered day to day.

Ryan Braun pinch hit with two outs in the ninth and flied out to deep right against Rockies closer Greg Holland, sending the Brewers to the series loss.

Anderson allowed one run on three hits in his six innings of work, walking two and striking out four.

The Brewers will open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight. Jimmy Nelson gets the start for the Brewers and Brett Anderson make his first start as a Cub.

(Video – Courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers & MLB.com)

