Brewers continue their dominance over the Reds (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead and went on to post a 9-4 win over Cincinnati, sweeping the Reds in their three game series at Miller Park.

The Brewers pounded out 14 hits, including three by catcher Jett Bandy. Four other Brewers had multiple-hit games.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto clubbed the first of four solo home runs by the Reds in the first inning, giving them a 1-0 lead. But the Brewers answered in a big way, scoring five runs on seven hits in the bottom half of the first to take a 5-1 lead.

Orlando Arcia had an RBI double in that first inning. He would later hit the Brewers only home run of the day.

The Brewers have outscored their opponents 27-8 in the opening inning this season. They have also led at some point in 21 of its 23 games this season.

Wily Peralta improved to 4-1, pitching five innings for the win. But besides Votto’s home run in the first, he gave up a pair of solo shots to Scott Schebler and one to Adam Duvall. Peralta allowed a total of eight hits, while walking two and striking out seven.

First baseman Eric Thames singled and walked twice but had to leave the game in the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. The Brewers and Thames himself say the injury is not serious.

The Brewers have now homered in 20 of their 23 games this season. They’ve reached 40 homers for the season and in doing so before the month of May, is a new franchise record.

The Brewers get Thursday off before opening a three game home series against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Wily Peralta :18

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Eric Thames leaving the game early :14

AUDIO: Eric Thames downplays his injury :08