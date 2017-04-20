Brewers cough up lead, fall to Cubs on walk-off homer

As it is, the Milwaukee Brewers finished their nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record, but it could have been better.

The Brewers got early home runs from Travis Shaw and Jett Bandy and jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Chicago. But the Cubs came back to win 7-4.

Carlos Torres, Corey Knebel and Neftali Feliz all issued walks in the final four innings. Those base runners came around to score. Addison Russell provided the walk-off, game winning three-run home run off of Feliz to pull out their second straight come from behind win.

Tommy Milone got the start for the Brewers and pitched a solid five innings before behind pulled for a pinch hitter to start the sixth and the Brewers leading 4-1.

The start of the game was delayed 55 minutes by rain.

The Brewers dropped to 8-8 with the loss. They return home to open a 10-game home stand with the first of a four game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Zach Davies (0-2, 8.79) pitches for the Brewers. The Cardinals go with Carlos Martinez (0-2, 3.57) in the series opener tonight.