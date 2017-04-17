Brewers take three of four from the Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Ryan Braun, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames and Wily Peralta gave them another strong six innings on the mound in a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

For Thames, his homer in the 7th was his 5th in the four-game series. He became the first visiting player to hit five home runs in a four-game series at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati’s Aaron Boone first did it in May of 2003 against St. Louis.

Wily Peralta gave up two runs on only three hits to push his record to 3-0, putting his ERA at 2.65 in three starts this season. It’s quite a turnaround for Peralta, who started 4-7 with a 6.68 ERA through 13 starts last season, which led to a trip to the minors.

The Brewers got on the board in the third inning when Braun clubbed a two-run homer off of Sal Romano, who was making his big league debut. Travis Shaw followed with a solo homer to right to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

The Reds got their two runs in the fourth inning after he walked Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez crushed a hanging slider and put it in the seats in left-field.

The Brewers are currently 5-1 on their 9-game road trip, which extends in Chicago against the Cubs. At 7-6, the Brewers are in front of the Cubs in the Central Division standings after Chicago was swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.69) gets the start tonight in the series opener at Wrigley Field. John Lackey (1-1, 3.00) pitches for Chicago.