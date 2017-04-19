Bucks fall to Raptors, playoff series even at one

The Toronto Raptors evened their best-of-seven series with the Milwaukee Bucks at a game apiece, pulling out a 106-100 game two victory on Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre.

Kyle Lowry, who struggled in the series opener last Saturday, hit a 20-footer with 8.9 seconds left to give the Raptors a 104-100 lead, helping to secure the victory after a Bucks rally.

The Raptors led by 13 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter, making comebacks in both cases.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks. Khris Middleton added 20 points and Greg Monroe had 18 for the Bucks.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Lowry added 22 and Serge Ibaka had 16 points in the win.

The series is now tied at 1-1 with games three and four shifting back to Milwaukee on Thursday and Saturday.