Bucks lock up at least the 6-seed with win over Charlotte (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule by knocking off the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday night.

With the win, the Bucks (42-39) clinched a winning record and locked up at least a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. It means the Bucks will likely see a first-round playoff matchup against third-seeded Toronto.

Although chances are slim, the Bucks could still climb into the 5th spot in the East by winning the regular season finale at Boston and getting Atlanta to lose both of its remaining games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected his third triple-double and 8th of his career with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Greg Monroe added 16 points.

The Bucks hit 16 of 28 three-pointers, led by Jason Terry, who hit five of seven. Khris Middleton and Tony Snell both hit four of five from distance.

Rookie Malcolm Brogdon also returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with a back injury. He finished with five points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led Charlotte (36-45) with 13 points.

AUDIO: Jason Terry on the Bucks success :20

AUDIO: Jason Terry on the Bucks outside shooting :14

AUDIO: Jason Kidd on making winning a culture in Milwaukee :22