Bucks struggle in home loss to Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled defensively and fell to the Dallas Mavericks 109-105 before a sellout crowd at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Bucks.

The Bucks (40-37) remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, a game in front of Atlanta (39-38), who lost to Brooklyn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Bucks offensively. Matthew Dellavedova had 14 points and six assists and Khris Middleton added 13 points, but the Bucks got only 24 points from their bench.

Dallas shot 52% from the field and outscored the Bucks 34-27 in the final quarter.

The Bucks return to action Tuesday night at Oklahoma City.