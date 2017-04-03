Budget hearing at UW-Platteville

It’s that time of the year — Spring budget hearings around Wisconsin. Members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on Governor Scott Walker’s proposed state budget, during a series of hearings being held around the state this spring.

The Joint Committee on Finance is holding the first hearing Monday from 10:00 a-m to 5:00 p-m on the UW-Platteville campus. People will be able to submit written and oral testimony on the Governor’s proposal.

The next two hearings are Wednesday at State Fair Park in West Allis and Friday at Berlin High School. The last two are later this month in Spooner and Marinette.