Cayer ordered to trial in Hobart double homicide

A man charged in the Brown County deaths of a woman and her daughter has been ordered to stand trial for the murders.

Twenty six year-old Jacob Cayer is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, and her mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague, and injuring another man at a Hobart home last June.

Cayer was bound over for trial after police testimony at a preliminary hearing in Brown County court. His arraignment is scheduled for May 22.

He was originally deemed not competent to stand trial, but was found mentally fit for trial at a hearing last month.

WTAQ