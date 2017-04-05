Davies struggles as Brewers fall to Rockies

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies forced manager Craig Counsell to go to his bullpen early again and the Brewers fell for the second straight day to the Colorado Rockies, this time 6-5.

Davies gave up six runs and nine hits while walking four and striking out only one in 4 1/3 innings to get saddled with the loss.

Ryan Braun clubbed his first home run of the season and Travis Shaw collected two more doubles, giving him four for the season. Shaw’s four doubles are a franchise record through the first two games.

Guerra to the DL

An MRI confirmed Junior Guerra’s calf strain as being a significant one. Guerra suffered the injury while running to first base on a sacrifice bunt in the third inning of Monday’s season opener.

Guerra was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will miss at least six weeks and maybe longer.

The Brewers recalled Brent Suter from the minors to fill Guerra’s spot on the roster. He pitched two scoreless innings of relief against the Rockies on Tuesday night.

Left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone will move into Guerra’s spot in the rotation and pitch Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park.

