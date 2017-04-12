Gallagher frustrated over first 100 days in Congress

Wisconsin’s newest member of Congress is voicing some frustration about his first 100 days in office.

During a news conference in Kaukauna Tuesday, U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican representing the state’s 8th Congressional District, said one point of contention is a two break they are on right now. “I don’t see why we are taking a two week recess when we still have some big things we need to get done,” he said. “Particularly when we know that the continuing resolution to fund the government is going to expire three days after we get back.”

Gallagher said it just doesn’t make any sense. “They shouldn’t let us leave the House floor until we get some big things done.”

Gallagher said he’s working on legislation that would stop Congress from taking a recess until there’s a federal budget in place. He also wants to create term limits for new members and ban former members of Congress from becoming lobbyists for five years.

WHBY contributed to this report.