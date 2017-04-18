Garza’s rehab assignment shifts to Midwest League

With Colorado Springs running into some wet weather in Nashville, Matt Garza’s rehab assignment was shifted to Class A Wisconsin where the Timber Rattlers were opening a series in Clinton, Iowa in a Midwest League matchup with the Lumber Kings.

Garza, who has been sidelined since suffering a strained right groin in his final spring-training start, got the start for the Timber Rattlers on Monday night. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out eight. Garza threw 88 pitches in Wisconsin’s 5-4 loss.

No word yet on when Garza will rejoin the Milwaukee Brewers.