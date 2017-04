A Green Bay man is facing a charge of homicide by driving drunk for a crash on I-41 South on Sunday.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Shay Smyser hit a Colorado man near De Pere. Hobart-Lawrence police say 62-year-old Gary Schuller had stopped along the interstate. They say Schuller was outside of his car when he was struck by Smyser.

Smyser was in Brown County court on Monday, and a court commissioner set a $20,000 bond.

WHBY