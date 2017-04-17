Jakubowski argumentative in court appearance

A man who was the subject of an intense 10 day manhunt after he burglarized a Janesville gun shop and mailed a threatening manifesto to the White House was in Rock County Court on Monday. Joseph Jakubowski struck an argumentative tone with the court commissioner during the closed circuit session.

“I’m not your slave man, you can’t tell me what to do,” the 32 year-old told Court Commissioner Larry Barton before Barton ordered his microphone to be muted.

Barton set bail for Joseph Jakubowski at $30,000 for Jakubowski, who was taken into custody last Friday morning. He’s charged with burglary while arming himself with a weapon, felony theft of firearms and possession of burglary tools.

Jakubowski also faces charges in federal court although a federal indictment has not yet been issued. His preliminary hearing in Rock County Court is set for 2:30 p.m. April 25.