Jakubowski captured in Vernon County

After being on the run for nine days, a fugitive wanted for a gun store burglary in Janesville is now in custody.

Law enforcement officials say Joseph Jakubowski was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning. He was found camping on farm land near Readstown in Vernon County Thursday night, and tactical officers approached him just before 6:00 this morning after he was surrounded for much of the night.

State, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have been searching for Jakubowski for more than a week, after they say he stole multiple guns from a store in Janesville. He has been treated as armed and dangerous, due to an anti-government manifesto he wrote and sent a copy of to President Donald Trump.

The manhunt prompted schools to close or stay on lockdown and resulted in extra patrols around churches, while government officials also cancelled events or tightened security while the search was going on.

Jakubowski is being returned to Rock County. A press conference has been scheduled for 2:00 this afternoon in Janesville.