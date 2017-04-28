Kayakers killed in Lake Michigan

Two men have died after their kayaks capsized in Lake Michigan.

Around 11:30 am Friday, Door County Sheriff’s officers responded to call of two kayaks that capsized roughly 100 yards from the shore at Cave Point Country Park.

Responders found a 21-year-old Clintonville man and 29-year-old Sturgeon Bay man unresponsive and brought them to shore.

Both kayakers were pronounced dead at a local hospital around 2 pm.

No names have been released, and neither man was wearing a life jacket.

The water temperature was 43 degrees.

WTAQ