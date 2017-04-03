Koenig receives USBWA’s Most Courageous Award

Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig received the 2017 United States Basketball Writers Association’s Most Courageous Award at the Final Four in Phoenix this week.

A life sciences communication major who will graduate in May, Koenig embraced his role as a spokesman and role model for those in the Native American community. A member of the Ho-Chunk tribe, Koenig visited the Dakota Pipeline Protests earlier this year and spoke with youth of the Standing Rock tribe.

Koenig is also an active philanthropist in the Madison community, participating in the Badgers Give Back outreach program.

A second-team All-Big Ten honoree, Koenig led the Badgers in scoring this season (14.5 ppg) and surpassed former teammate Ben Brust for Wisconsin’s career record for all-time 3-pointers (270). Koenig finished his career in Madison ranked ninth on UW’s all-time scoring list with 1,459 points. He was part of a senior class that led the Badgers to four straight Sweet 16’s, back-to-back Final Four trips (2014-15) and the national championship game in 2015.