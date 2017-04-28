Late rally falls short for the Bucks (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks made it interesting, after digging themselves a 25-point hole. But despite taking a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Toronto was able to re-compose themselves and pull out a 92-89 win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks outscored the Raptors 28-18 in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t do the little things to pull out a win. The Bucks made just 9 of 18 free throws in the final quarter, in a game in which they lost by three.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff-high 34 points, playing 47 minutes and Khris Middleton, who continued to battle illness, had 19 points and five assists. But the two combined to make 6 of 14 free throws in the final quarter.

The Bucks took a two point lead with 2:29 left to play. From that point, Toronto went on a 9-0 run to reclaim the momentum they had lost.

DeMar DeRozan had 32 points to lead the Raptors, who advance to the second round to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks still had a chance to force overtime, but instead of looking for a tying three-pointer, Antetokoumpo dribbled too much of the clock of the way, then drove for a dunk with 3.5 seconds left. The Bucks fouled DeRozan, who made both free throws to go back up by three.

The Bucks were out of timeouts and their inbound pass was stolen, which is how the game ended.

