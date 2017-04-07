Lautenschlager resigns from Wisconsin Ethics Commission

The chair of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission says she’s stepping down.

In a letter sent Friday, former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager submitted her resignation from the panel.

While she did not disclose a specific reason, she said factors have arisen could mitigate her ability to continue serving on the commission, which oversees the enforcement of state ethics laws.

Lautenschlager was named chair of the commission shortly after it was formed last year. She is the second commissioner to resign since then. Robert Kinney stepped down in December, citing concerns that the panel was ineffective.