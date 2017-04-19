Lawmakers debate whether state health plans should cover abortions

Legislation that would prohibit state employee health plans from covering most abortions is facing criticism at the Capitol.

State Senator Dave Craig (R-Town of Vernon), a co-sponsor of the bill, testified during a hearing at the Capitol Wednesday that it would prevent taxpayer funds from being used to perform abortions. “The bill isn’t saying that you can’t have this procedure done,” Craig said. “What the bill is saying is that state taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

Opponents of the bill argue it would limit women’s access to reproductive health care, while substituting the judgment of doctors with the will of politicians. “My god, we want women to be able to get the care they need,” argued Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison). “We all I would think would want that.”

The bill does include exemptions for cases of rape and incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk.