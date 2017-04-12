Lawmakers propose prevailing wage repeal

Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to eliminate the use of a prevailing wage on state government building projects.

The legislation from Senator Leah Vukmir (R-Wauwatosa) and Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) comes less than a week after the Legislature’s budget committee dropped similar language from the proposed state budget. Supporters of the legislation argue it would help save money on state projects, and address a $1 billion shortfall in the state transportation budget.

Democrats and unions have long opposed dropping the prevailing wage. They argue it could reduce the quality of work done on projects from contractors who underpay their workers.