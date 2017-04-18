LB A.J. Hawk retires as a Packer (AUDIO)

Former linebacker A.J. Hawk, who played nine seasons (2006-14) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire as a member of the Packers.

Hawk was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He ranks number-one in franchise history (since 1975) with 1,118 career tackles, having surpassed linebacker John Anderson’s mark of 1,020 (1978-89) in the 2013 regular-season finale. Hawk led the Packers in tackles five times during his career (2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 & 2013), which is tied with LB Nick Barnett for the top mark in team history.

Hawk played in 142 of a possible 144 regular-season games with 136 starts in Green Bay, appearing in all 16 contests in eight of his nine seasons with the Packers. In addition to his 1,118 career tackles (798 solo), he registered 19 sacks, nine interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. In 2010, Hawk earned Pro Bowl recognition after tying for the NFL lead among linebackers with a career-high three interceptions and leading the team with 134 tackles.

Hawk led the team in tackles as a rookie in 2006 with a career-high 155 stops, the second most ever recorded by a Green Bay rookie (Rich Wingo, 166 in 1979).

Hawk also played one season (2015) with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. His 158 games played from 2006-15 were the most among NFL linebackers over that span.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on good friend A.J. Hawk :16

AUDIO: Clay Matthews on A.J. Hawk