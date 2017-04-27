Legendary boys basketball coach, Frank Schade retiring

After 42 years at Plymouth and Oshkosh North, legendary boys high school basketball coach Frank Schade has announced his retirement.

Schade spent the last 31 years as the head coach at Oshkosh North, leading the Spartans to five WIAA state basketball appearances.

Schade surpassed 600 head coaching victories earlier this season, and saw his team finish the most recent campaign with a 25-1 record. North won the Fox Valley Association title before falling to Division 1 state champion Stevens Point in the WIAA D-1 Sectional Final.

Schade is the winningest basketball coach in Wisconsin to have never won a state title.

A search for his replacement at North will begin soon.