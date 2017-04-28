Many dairy farmers affected by Canadian trade dispute find new buyers

Most of the Wisconsin dairy farmers who faced losing their business after Canada cut off imports of American milk have found new buyers.

All but three Wisconsin farms have reportedly signed six-month contracts with Dairy Farmers of America. Tony Senn milks cows for Swiss Miss Farms says he’s happy about the agreement, which will allow them to get back to their work. He says they won’t get paid as much as they did with Grassland Dairy, but it’s close enough to keep them in business.

Grassland told producers earlier this year it would stop buying their milk because of a change in pricing by Canada. Dozens of dairy farmers were left scrambling to find a new buyer, or else the faced the possibility of closing after May 1.

The issue also had state and federal leaders working to negotiate with Canada, with Governor Scott Walker directly asking President Donald Trump to get involved in the dispute, which included placing a tariff on Canadian lumber. Walker said this week the Trump administration will continue to press Canada to resume U.S. milk imports. “I think it has clearly gotten Canada’s attention,” he said.